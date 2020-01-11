‘Fresh arrests have no connect to Wilson case’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGERCOIL: A string of arrests by the Delhi police on Thursday and Friday sparked off speculation that one of those arrested might be linked to the Wednesday night killing of the Kanniyakumari SSI, Y Wilson at Kaliyakkavilai. But that was put to rest on Friday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell, Delhi), Pramod Kushwah, who told TNIE over phone that the arrest was not related to the killing of Wilson.

While the suspects are “purportedly linked to one another”, Pramod Kushwah said: “We have arrested a person who has not confessed to that crime (Kanniyakumari SSI killing). Please, do not mix up the two.”

A day before the arrest of Khaja Moideen (52, Cuddalore), Syed Ali Nivas (32, Kanniyakumari) and Abdul Samad (Cuddalore, 28) from Delhi on Thursday, Abdul Sameem and Thoufiq allegedly shot dead SSI Wilson at a check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Sameem, Thoufiq and an unidentified person belong to one of the two groups that left Tamil Nadu, according to a Delhi police press release.

The Delhi police said that Thursday’s arrests were effected by a special cell based on specific inputs.

The police said that there was a brief exchange of fire. The police have not yet disclosed the name of the person arrested on Friday.

The mastermind, and a foreign handler Khaja Moideen, touted as the mastermind of the 2004 murder of Hindu Munnani activist K P Suresh Kumar at Ambattur in Chennai, is believed to have instigated Abdul Sameem, Thoufiq, Syed Ali Nivas and Abdul Samad to reinvigorate a terror module in Tamil Nadu and pledge its allegiance to the IS. Delhi police believe that the entire operation was blessed by a foreign handler of unverified origin. This handler is suspected to have arranged the safe house and arms for the extremists.

Jumping bail

Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Nivas and Abdul Sameem after getting bail in the Suresh murder case went absconding. They are said to have met clandestinely in Tamil Nadu and decided to revive the terror module. While Delhi police suspect involvement of six extremists, identities of only five have been established. Police say that the extremists divided into two groups of three each — Thoufiq, Sameem and the unidentified person forming one, and the Moideen-led Delhi module being the other.

Bail cancellation plea

Chennai police moved the Principal Sessions Court at Tiruvallur seeking to cancel the bail granted to Khaja Mohideen, Abdul Sameem and Syed Ali Nawaz in the Suresh murder case. Principal Sessions Judge J Selvanadhan ordered notices to the accused and issued a non-bailable warrant against Khaja Mohideen.

Cash prize for info

The State police announced a `7 lakh award for information leading to the arrest of Sameem and Thoufiq. At least 10 special teams were on the lookout for the suspects.

Pakistan connect

After obtaining bail, Moideen-led module is believed to have entered Kathmandu based on forged documents. There they are suspected of having created a hideout to escape the heat after pulling off their plan in Delhi. They were planning to eventually seek refuge in Pakistan.

It’s a special case, says CM

Rs 1 crore financial assistance was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to the family of Special Sub Inspector Y Wilson who was killed on Wednesday.