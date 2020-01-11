Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Fresh arrests have no connect to Wilson case’

Sameem, Thoufiq and an unidentified person belong to one of the two groups that left Tamil Nadu, according to a Delhi police press release. 

Published: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A suspect in the murder of Hindu Munnani activist KP Suresh Kumar produced at the Egmore court in Chennai on Friday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGERCOIL: A string of arrests by the Delhi police on Thursday and Friday sparked off speculation that one of those arrested might be linked to the Wednesday night killing of the Kanniyakumari SSI, Y Wilson at Kaliyakkavilai. But that was put to rest on Friday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell, Delhi), Pramod Kushwah, who told TNIE over phone that the arrest was not related to the killing of Wilson.

While the suspects are “purportedly linked to one another”, Pramod Kushwah said: “We have arrested a person who has not confessed to that crime (Kanniyakumari SSI killing). Please, do not mix up the two.”
A day before the arrest of Khaja Moideen (52, Cuddalore), Syed Ali Nivas (32, Kanniyakumari) and Abdul Samad (Cuddalore, 28) from Delhi on Thursday, Abdul Sameem and Thoufiq allegedly shot dead SSI Wilson at a check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Sameem, Thoufiq and an unidentified person belong to one of the two groups that left Tamil Nadu, according to a Delhi police press release. 

The Delhi police said that Thursday’s arrests were effected by a special cell based on specific inputs.
The police said that there was a brief exchange of fire. The police have not yet disclosed the name of the person arrested on Friday.

The mastermind, and a foreign handler Khaja Moideen, touted as the mastermind of the 2004 murder of Hindu Munnani activist K P Suresh Kumar at Ambattur in Chennai, is believed to have instigated Abdul Sameem, Thoufiq, Syed Ali Nivas and Abdul Samad to reinvigorate a terror module in Tamil Nadu and pledge its allegiance to the IS. Delhi police believe that the entire operation was blessed by a foreign handler of unverified origin. This handler is suspected to have arranged the safe house and arms for the extremists.

Jumping bail
Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Nivas and Abdul Sameem after getting bail in the Suresh murder case went absconding. They are said to have met clandestinely in Tamil Nadu and decided to revive the terror module. While Delhi police suspect involvement of six extremists, identities of only five have been established. Police say that the extremists divided into two groups of three each — Thoufiq, Sameem and the unidentified person forming one, and the Moideen-led Delhi module being the other.

Bail cancellation plea
Chennai police moved the Principal Sessions Court at Tiruvallur seeking to cancel the bail granted to Khaja Mohideen, Abdul Sameem and Syed Ali Nawaz in the Suresh murder case. Principal Sessions Judge J Selvanadhan ordered notices to the accused and issued a non-bailable warrant against Khaja Mohideen.

Cash prize for info
The State police announced a `7 lakh award for information leading to the arrest of Sameem and Thoufiq. At least 10 special teams were on the lookout for the suspects.

Pakistan connect
After obtaining bail, Moideen-led module is believed to have entered Kathmandu based on forged documents. There they are suspected of having created a hideout to escape the heat after pulling off their plan in Delhi. They were planning to eventually seek refuge in Pakistan.

It’s a special case, says CM
Rs 1 crore financial assistance was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to the family of Special Sub Inspector Y Wilson who was killed on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp