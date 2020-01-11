HC warns of action against erring Returning Officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday warned departmental action against returning officers (ROs) who erred in recounting votes polled in the rural local body elections.

Justice P D Audikesavalu issued the oral warning when a batch of about 40 petitions seeking recount of votes polled in the elections on December 27 and 30 came up. The votes were counted on January 2.

Petitioners alleged that ROs did not recount the votes in some wards, where a request for recounting was made, despite Rule 66 of Panchayat Election Rules mandating counting of votes again.

The judge called for reports from ROs as to whether recounting was done and if not done, why. He will recommend departmental action against erring ROs if it is found that they did not follow rules, the judge said and posted the matter for filing counter on January 13.

Meanwhile, after recording the undertaking of SEC that it will provide three-tier protection to indirect elections to be held on Saturday for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson, the judge disposed of a writ petition from Girirajan, secretary, DMK legal wing.