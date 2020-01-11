Indirect elections to be held on Saturday: Does DMK have an edge?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indirect elections for posts of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of panchayat unions and district panchayats, and vice-presidents of village panchayats will be held on Saturday.

Elections will be held at 9622 village panchayat offices for village panchayat vice presidents, 314 union offices for panchayat union Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, and 27 district DRDA offices. In this, a total of 514 district councillors were elected for 27 districts, 5088 panchayat union councillors were elected for 314 panchayat unions and 76721 ward members for 9622 village panchayats.

According to rules of indirect elections, the elected members- be it panchayat union councillors or district councillors, will elect the panchayat union Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, district panchayat Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons among them.

Fifty per cent of posts of panchayat union Chairpersons and district panchayat Chairpersons have been reserved for women.

According to data available, DMK may easily capture a total of 83 panchayat union Chairperson posts while ruling AIADMK may secure only 49 panchayat union Chairpersons post on its own. The AIADMK needs further support to secure panchayat union Chairperson posts in 179 panchayat unions.

In Thanjavur, five union councillors from DMK and CPI were directed by local courts to abstain from participating in the elections, after cases were filed demanding recounting by their opponents.