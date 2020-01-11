Home States Tamil Nadu

Kolams send out a clean message in Tiruchy

Published: 11th January 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 12:35 PM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Kolams are hogging the headlines again. Officials from the city Corporation are using these to drive home the need to keep the city clean. They claim the idea was tried out last year and had met with reasonable success. Now that kolams have caught the attention of masses, the initiative has been revived.

The civic body tried this strategy last year after dumpsters were removed from the roads.

Civic officials said they resumed the practise as dumping of waste in public continued, despite their cleanliness drive.

Officials hope drawing kolams would change the attitude of those who throw waste around. “After clearing the waste from the public places, our workers will draw kolams. We hope the colourful artwork would discourage people from throwing the garbage there,” a Corporation official said.

Sources said Corporation fell back on this initiative as it was difficult to identify who were dumping garbage in public.

Rather than punish, officials have hit upon the idea to deter the unscrupulous from littering public spots. “Workers would draw kolams in places where dumping happens frequently. If this initiative strikes a chord, people would hand over the waste to the sanitation workers,” an official explained.

Though the corporation is trying this strategy to stop littering, officials said action would continue against those dumping waste in public. “Officials would monitor the streets and if they spot anyone littering, will impose penalties. We would also encourage residents to handover segregated waste to sanitation workers,” an officer said.

