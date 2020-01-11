Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 20-year jail term on Thursday for raping a 14-year-old girl. The convict, Ramesh Kumar, also was slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Ramesh Kumar from Elathur in Erode in 2016 had raped a minor girl and threatened to make public the obscene photographs he had taken if she opened up to anyone. In August 2017, the victim gave birth to a baby girl. However, Kumar kept on sexually abusing the teenager. After mustering courage, the girl approached the All Women Police Station at Gobichettiplayam.

A DNA test conclusively proved that Ramesh Kumar was the child's father, and was instrumental in securing the conviction. He was taken to Coimbatore Central Prison; the victim would be given Rs 4 lakh compensation from the Tamil Nadu government's Victims' Compensation Fund based on the court order.