Home States Tamil Nadu

Muslim organisations urge EPS to seek changes in CAA

Representatives say CAA linked with NPR and NRC, a big threat to Muslims

Published: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of 23 Muslim outfits from across the State in meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With protest against the CAA and NRC refusing to die down, representatives of 23 Muslim organisations from across the State, office bearers of Jamaath federations from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts called on the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday and urged to seek changes in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) besides declaring that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be carried out in the State.

Anwar Razza, senior AIADMK functionary and former MP, IUML MLA KAM Muhammed Abubacker and Thameemun Ansari, MLA and leader of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi who were part of the delegation told Express, “CM promised that AIADMK would always stand by minority communities and that he would consult about the demands with senior cabinet colleagues as well as legal experts and convey a decision soon.” State Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, MMK leader MH Jawahirullah were also part of the delegation.

The representatives also pointed out that though the CAA is not directly against the Indian Muslims, this has become a big threat to all the Muslims in the country as the CAA has been linked to NPR and NRC. The State should adopt a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly and should pressurise the Centre to withdraw the current amendments, they said.

Anwar Razza said, “Very soon National Population Register (NPR) would be carried out in Tamil Nadu and this should be in the old format and not in the amended format - i.e., There are 15 questions in the old format but the amended format has six more questions that put people in trouble. How can we produce birth certificate of our grandfathers now? So, the NPR is the basis for NRC.”

Valluvar Kottam: Protest, detain, release, repeat
Chennai: Around 50 protesters who gathered at Valluvar Kottam demanding action against the culprits of JNU violence were detained by the police and later released. The protest was led by advocate and activist Gayathri Kandhadhai on Friday evening. Even though the protesters were detained on Thursday, they resorted to protest on Friday as well. The Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muthuvelpandi said, “The protesters gathered again without any prior permission and hence were detained.” They were booked for unlawful assembly and released later.

TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA National Register of Citizens NRC AIADMK muslims minorities
