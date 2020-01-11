Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Ravichandran released on ordinary leave

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ravichandran, one of life convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from Madurai Central Prison for 15 days on ordinary leave on Friday.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai, Urmila to release Ravi alias Ravichandran on ordinary release for 15 days - January 10 to 25 - to visit his ailing mother, P Rajeswari, and to settle various family issues.

Based on the court direction, Ravi was released from the prison on Friday morning. He is being escorted by an 18 member team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. A five-member team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be guarding his house and surrounding areas and 10-member armed team will be guarding the front and rear gates of his house during his stay.

"A total of 33 police personnel will be in charge of his security," sources said.

Convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Ravi has been languishing in Madurai Central Prison for more than 27 years. He was 21 years old when he was imprisoned.