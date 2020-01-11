Tamil Nadu youth awarded 12-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 23-year-old man, on Friday, was awarded 12 years of imprisonment by the Fast Track Mahila Court for allegedly for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Sources identified the convict as A Surya Prakash (23) from Mallapuram in Dharmapuri district.

In May 2018, he had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old relative at her house when the latter's parents were away.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents at the Denkanikottai All Women's Police Station, a case was registered against Prakash under section 450 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 r/w 4 of the POCSO Act.

When the case was tried at the court, the judge found him guilty and awarded 12 years of jail term and Rs 5,000 fine.



Youth held under POCSO Act



A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating a minor girl in the pretext of marrying her.

The Mathur Police identified the suspect as A Poovarasan (24), who had impregnated his 17-year-old relative.

On Wednesday, when the eight-month pregnant girl asked Poovarasan to marry her, the latter refused and picked up a fight with her.

Humiliated over alleged abuse, the victim lodged a complaint at the Mathur All Women's Police Station. On Friday, Poovarasan was arrested under sections 294 (b) and 506 (I) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 r/w 6 of the POCSO Act.