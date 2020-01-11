Home States Tamil Nadu

Will AMMK back DMK for union chairperson posts?

The newly elected union councillors who have the potential of becoming chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of unions have been busy trying to garner support for the indirect elections.

Published: 11th January 2020 12:25 PM

AMMK, der TTV Dhinakaran.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: AMMK councillors are in a sulk allegedly after the high command directed them to support candidates of DMK for the post of union chairpersons, the indirect election for that would take place on January 11. A dejected senior functionary of the AMMK from Thanjavur has even resigned from his post in protest.

Where AIADMK or DMK emerged decisive winners, there are no problems. But in unions where neither party got a majority, there has been plenty of action as both sides try to win over independent councillors. Union councillors who won on AMMK tickets have allegedly been informed, it is learnt, to back DMK candidates.

Two AMMK councillors who won in Thiruvonam union in Thanjavur are reportedly preparing to vote for the DMK candidate. Of the 15 seats in Thiruvonam union, seven were won by DMK, six by AIADMK and two by AMMK.

To register his protest against tacit support to DMK, C Rajendran, AMMK farmers’ wing State joint secretary, announced on Wednesday he was resigning from the post.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajendran, who is also a former MLA, said, “Thiruvonam union in its history has never seen a chairperson from DMK. If AMMK councillors extend support, DMK would capture the chairperson post. I had taken up this issue but it was of no use. Hence, I have resigned.”

In Karambakudi union of Pudukkottai district, DMK requires the support of other councillors to cross the halfway mark. Of the 16 seats, DMK has seven councillors, AIADMK six, AMMK one and there are two independents. 

