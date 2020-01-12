Delays hit power substations project

MADHUMITA VISHWANATH By

CHENNAI: The State electricity board’s (TANGEDCO) plan of building five substations has been delayed by over a year. Additional substations are crucial in handling the growth in electricity load, officials said. “The Collector has informed us that the city corporation is authorised to finalize the project, as the required land belongs to it,” said a senior TANGEDCO official to Express.

As per the 13th master plan, land to accommodate five substations at different locations was found by the department in 2018. The plots identified are located at Damodaran Street in Kannamapettai, Millers Road in Kodambakkam, Corporation Colony in Teynampet and Vadapalani. TANGEDCO is still trying to find land for two other substations, the officials added.

“If constructed soon, these substations will help improve power distribution in densely populated areas like Nungambakkam, Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Mambalam, and T Nagar,” the official said.

The project, pegged at around `120 crores, is partly funded by the central government. Hence approval for such a project is usually given by the District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory (Disha) Committee, constituted by a team of MPs, local MLAs, members from the city corporation and TANGEDCO.

After Lok Sabha was dissolved in May 2019, a new Disha panel is yet to be formed. This has further delayed the project. “This is when we approached the collector who asked us to coordinate with the corporation. But we haven’t received any information from them,” said a TANGEDCO official. Corporation officials could not be reached.

Four to five substations are being constructed in north and west Chennai and they are expected to be ready for use by the 2020 end, officials said.