French tourists get authentic taste of Tamil festival in Esanapatti village

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Friday was a busy day for Esanapatti villagers as they made arrangements for traditional cuisine, cultural shows, games, etc, - all for their frenzied guests all the way from France.

The event was organised by Trichy Tourism Federation (TTF), an association of various stakeholders from the tourism sector as a part of its Pongal celebrations. This was to give the tourists an authentic taste of Tamil culture and tradition.

Villagers welcomed a group of 30 tourists, TTF chief V Vasudevan and vice-president M Ponnilango, along with the traditional aarthi, angavasthram, and panagam (drink). The tourists witnessed cultural shows performed by students of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School, Sri Sankara Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Sri Jayendra Matric Higher Secondary School.

They also participated in Mulaipari, Uriadi and several other games and watched with great excitement students of Aurobindo International School perform Silambal, Puliattam and Kabaddi. "Trichy Tourism Federation always wants to work towards the promotion of inbound tourism in the region and Pongal celebration is one of the events," TTF Joint Secretary SA Mubashir said.

Some of the residents opined that similar initiative will create more business opportunities in the tourism sector. "If the international tourist starts visiting our villages, it can create a new market for our traditional products. Therefore, they should conduct similar events in the future," a villager said.