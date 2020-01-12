Namakkal doctor fined Rs 9 lakh for wrong cure

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: District Consumer Redressal Forum slapped Rs 9.75 lakh fine on a doctor for providing wrong treatment to a 72-year-old man, which resulted in his death. Sources identified the victim as P Shanmugam (72). On May 18, 2011, Shanmugam’s son S Ilavarasan took him to Dr L R Balasubramani, working in a private hospital, to treat a wound on his face.

After receiving treatment for four days, Shanmugam had an anaphylactic shock, a life-threatening allergic reaction, and later slipped into a coma. When Ilavarasan approached a private hospital in Erode for the second opinion, his father was told to have died of medical negligence.

On March 31, 2012, the hospital has also issued a medical certificate clarifying the same, before Shanmugam’s demise.