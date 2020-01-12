Police resort to lathi charge as protestors block ambulance

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Indirect elections to elect panchayat union chairperson and vice-chairperson were cancelled in Morappur block of Dharmapuri and Uthangarai block of Krishnagiri district due to law and order issues, election officials said on Saturday.

Indirect polls to elect vice president of Ajjanahalli village panchayat in Eriyur block were also cancelled for the same reason. According to sources, in all the three elections, DMK alliance was in a position of majority to win top seats.

In Morappur block, the elections were cancelled after clashes broke out between cadres of DMK and AIADMK alliance parties after an independent candidate offered his support to the DMK alliance, even as PMK was trying to gain the required number.

The DMK cadre staged a protest near Morappur railway bridge demanding the officials to declare results in its favour considering the numbers they had. Police resorted to lathi charge after the protesters blocked an ambulance, which was on its way to provide medical assistance to a returning officer. Elections were postponed after the incident.

In Uthangarai block, elections were cancelled after AIADMK cadre and the party contestant for the panchayat union chairperson post levelled allegations of abduction of its supporters against the DMK. The cadre tore a few poll documents, an incident which triggered the poll officials to cancel the elections.

Returning Officer Subramani told reporters that he did not lodge any police complaint.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle, in which nine AIADMK panchayat union ward members were travelling was subjected to stone pelting by a few miscreants. A ward member Suganthi Theerthagiri and the driver were injured in the incident.

Cars damaged

Angered by not winning the chairperson post in Veppanahalli panchayat union, AIADMK cadre damaged a car belonging to their party leader and former panchayat union chairperson Muniyappan. Out of 15 panchayat union ward members, AIADMK won 8 seats and DMK, 7. But during the indirect election held on Saturday, both party candidates, DMK’s Sarojini and AIADMK’s Rukmani got into a tie by winning seven votes each. One vote of an AIADMK ward member was declared invalid. The election officials declared the winner (DMK candidate) after drawing lots, which triggered the AIADMK cadre to resort to violence.

Similarly, a car belonging to Pennagaram DMK MLA PNP Inbasekaran was damaged by miscreants when he went to oversee election work in Vathalpuram village in Ajjahalli panchayat in Eriyur block, where out of 12 village panchayat ward members, DMK alliance has chance to win 7 votes.