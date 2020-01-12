Pregnant woman dies in Namakkal govt hospital, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Relatives of a 32-year-old woman, who died after giving birth to a baby boy, staged a protest in front of the government Namakkal hospital on Saturday demanding action against doctors for alleged medical negligence. Sources identified the deceased as J Revathi (32), a resident of Thoosur, who was working as a teacher at a private school.

On Friday, she was admitted to the hospital for her second delivery. However, she allegedly died of internal bleeding on Saturday.

Following this, Revathi’s relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital. Upon assurance from the police of immediate action that they withdrew the protest. Speaking to TNIE, sources in the hospital confirmed that Revathi died of internal bleeding. Hospital Dean Dr Nirmala assured to look into the issue after the postmortem reports are out.