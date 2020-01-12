Home States Tamil Nadu

Ruckus, postponement mar elections

As Dravidian majors exchange charges against each other, involve in altercation, elections to several panchayat unions withheld

Published: 12th January 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of newly-elected district panchayat president bursting crackers in Pudukkottai | M Muthu Kannan

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The results of the indirect election to the chairperson post of three panchayat unions Kalasapakkam, Pudupalayam and Polur were withheld by the authorities after complaints from AIADMK.

AIADMK filed a complaint, after the chairperson posts were won by DMK in all the three civic bodies on Saturday. When the indirect election was held in Kalasapakkam, DMK’s R Anbarasi was declared winner of the chairperson post. She secured 12 votes while her nearest rival Kumari of AIADMK got 9 votes. The returning officer declared the results and handed the certificate to Anbarasi, sources said.

However, AIADMK panchayat union ward members, led by Kumari’s husband and party’s panchayat union secretary Thirunavukkarasu, resorted to road blockade on Vellore-Tiruvannamalai highway. They alleged that DMK men made a ruckus in the council hall during voting and managed to secure one vote more than their actual strength. “We have the support of 8 AIADMK ward members, two PMK members and two independents. One of them slipped to their side, the rest supported our candidate for the chairperson post,” Thirunavukkarasu said.

He added, “All of them had stated that they have written the name of Kumari to the chairperson post. However, two DMK men, including advocate Subramanian, entered into the council hall and changed the outcome. The returning officer colluded with them.” Later, all the 11 ward members of AIADMK paraded before the district election office and collector KS Kandasamy demanding cancellation of the indirect election to the chairperson post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp