Ruckus, postponement mar elections

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The results of the indirect election to the chairperson post of three panchayat unions Kalasapakkam, Pudupalayam and Polur were withheld by the authorities after complaints from AIADMK.

AIADMK filed a complaint, after the chairperson posts were won by DMK in all the three civic bodies on Saturday. When the indirect election was held in Kalasapakkam, DMK’s R Anbarasi was declared winner of the chairperson post. She secured 12 votes while her nearest rival Kumari of AIADMK got 9 votes. The returning officer declared the results and handed the certificate to Anbarasi, sources said.

However, AIADMK panchayat union ward members, led by Kumari’s husband and party’s panchayat union secretary Thirunavukkarasu, resorted to road blockade on Vellore-Tiruvannamalai highway. They alleged that DMK men made a ruckus in the council hall during voting and managed to secure one vote more than their actual strength. “We have the support of 8 AIADMK ward members, two PMK members and two independents. One of them slipped to their side, the rest supported our candidate for the chairperson post,” Thirunavukkarasu said.

He added, “All of them had stated that they have written the name of Kumari to the chairperson post. However, two DMK men, including advocate Subramanian, entered into the council hall and changed the outcome. The returning officer colluded with them.” Later, all the 11 ward members of AIADMK paraded before the district election office and collector KS Kandasamy demanding cancellation of the indirect election to the chairperson post.