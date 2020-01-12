Tamil Nadu woman blames police atrocity for her husband's suicide

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Relatives of a 30-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide on Friday after being beaten up allegedly by Pavoorchatram police have demanded legal action against a Sub-Inspector and three constables involved in the incident here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as R Balasubramanian, a native of Sadayappapuram. In a petition submitted to the Collector GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, the deceased's wife Sakthi alleged that her husband was beaten up in a public place by the four-member police team led by the Sub-Inspector Chinnadurai.

"After a verbal duel between my husband and Vengatesh, a local of our village, both of them rushed to Pavoorchatram police station to file a complaint. However, my husband was stopped on his way by Vengatesh, who further called the police to the spot. Upon reaching there, the police started beating up my husband," she alleged.

Sakthi said that she was narrated about the incident by her husband on Thursday night. "At 5 am on Friday, I woke up to the news that my husband is found hanging in a cowshed," she added in her petition.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police (SP) G Suguna Singh said that he would initiate an inquiry into the incident based on the post-mortem report. It can be recalled that Chinnadurai was recently sent on leave after he allegedly beat a journalist.