Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu woman blames police atrocity for her husband's suicide

In a petition submitted to Tenkasi Collector GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, R Balasubramanian's wife Sakthi alleged that her husband was beaten up in a public place by the police.

Published: 12th January 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Police torture

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Relatives of a 30-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide on Friday after being beaten up allegedly by Pavoorchatram police have demanded legal action against a Sub-Inspector and  three constables involved in the incident here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as R Balasubramanian, a native of Sadayappapuram. In a petition submitted to the Collector GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, the deceased's wife Sakthi alleged that her husband was beaten up in a public place by the four-member police team led by the Sub-Inspector Chinnadurai.

"After a verbal duel between my husband and Vengatesh, a local of our village, both of them rushed to Pavoorchatram police station to file a complaint. However, my husband was stopped on his way by Vengatesh, who further called the police to the spot. Upon reaching there, the police started beating up my husband," she alleged.

Sakthi said that she was narrated about the incident by her husband on Thursday night.  "At 5 am on Friday, I woke up to the news that my husband is found hanging in a cowshed," she added in her petition.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police (SP) G Suguna Singh said that he would initiate an inquiry into the incident based on the post-mortem report. It can be recalled that  Chinnadurai was recently sent on leave after he allegedly beat a journalist. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tenkasi Police Tenkasi police brutality Tenkasi suicide Pavoorchatram police SI Chinnadurai
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp