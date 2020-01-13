Founder of Mose Ministries allowed to visit Germany

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to permit Pastor Gideon Jacob, accused in the Mose Ministries case, to visit his ailing wife in Germany.

Justice S S Sundar passed the order on condition that Gideon should appear before the CBI Inspector (Special Crime Branch) in Chennai within two days and offer an immovable property worth at least Rs 2 crore as security and surety from any of his blood relative.

However, he cannot stay abroad for more than three weeks, the judge added. The case has been adjourned for three weeks.

The order came in response to a petition filed by Jacob challenging the seizure of his passport. According to Jacob, a case was registered against him by Tiruchy police for non-registration of the Home, Mose Ministries, founded and run by him, and a similar case was registered by the CBI as well.

He said that when he attempted to go to Germany to visit his wife, his passport was seized and he was orally informed that his passport has been impounded citing pendency of the said cases.

Jacob prayed the court seeking direction to the authorities to return his passport.

Since the Assistant Solicitor General appearing for the Passport Officer expressed that the department would not have any objection if the CBI permitted the petitioner to travel abroad and the CBI counsel also submitted that they are ready to accord permission if the above conditions were fulfilled, the judge passed the said order.