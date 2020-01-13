India is world’s spiritual guru: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Secularism does not mean insulting any religion, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu while speaking at a function in the city to mark the centenary celebrations of the Tamil monthly Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam and also the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, on Sunday.

Naidu said he was proud to belong to a country that taught the world tolerance and universal acceptance. Hailing Swami Vivekananda for his role in introducing Hinduism to the West Naidu said, “Vivekananda stressed on the importance of spirituality. India in a way is the spiritual guru for the entire world.

People look to us for solace, guidance and spiritualism.” “Even now we are ready to accept those who are persecuted in other countries though some people are trying to make it a controversial issue,” he added, referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that respect for all religions always existed in the Indian blood, adding that of late some people have begun to develop an ‘allergy’ towards the word ‘Hindu’. “They have the right to have to their view but they are not right,” he said. Naidu also visited Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at his residence. He was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.