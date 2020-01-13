Lankan leader CV Vigneswaran bats for dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister of Sri Lanka Northern Province CV Vigneswaran on Sunday said he strongly supported the idea of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India. This comes in the background of CAA, which excluded Lankan Tamil refugees.

“Population of Tamils (in Sri Lanka) has come down because of migration to India. Sri Lanka is not in a position to provide basic amenities to Tamils if they return,” he told reporters.

He said Sri Lanka and Government of India should work together to provide dual citizenship to Tamils who have settled here.

Vigneswaran met VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and a few former judges of Madras High Court. He later visited actor Rajinikanth and invited him to Sri Lanka.