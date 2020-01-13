Stalin politicising Tamil Nadu SSI’s death: Fisheries Minister Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday hit back at M K Stalin saying he was politicising the death of Wilson. In a statement, Stalin had said there was no safety for police officials in AIADMK government.

In response, Jayakumar said Stalin did not have any right to comment on the AIADMK rule as many police officials had died during DMK rule while trying to protect ministers from attacks by thugs.

‘‘In 2010, when thugs attacked a convoy of DMK ministers in Tirunelveli district, a police official Vetrivel was severely injured. However, DMK ministers simply watched and did not even provide him water,’’ claimed Jayakumar. He later died in the hospital.

The minister also pointed to two other instances in 1997 and 1999 where two Central Prison Staff were killed by thugs.