Villupuram ragpicker injured after country bomb explodes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A ragpicker lost three fingers after a country bomb exploded on Sunday in Muthialpet. Selvam (40) of Periyamudaliarchavady in Villupuram district was separating the garbage he collected when the bomb went off.

According to Muthialpet police, he tried to open a ball-shaped item inside a box in the garbage. This triggered the bomb and he was severely injured. Selvam was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Puducherry. He had fainted after the blast and had injuries on his left hand.

The police inspected the spot along with sniffer dogs and a bomb squad and confirmed it was a country bomb. “It must have been thrown in the garbage by someone. Unaware of it, Selvam opened it. Further inquiry is on about its source,” Circle Inspector Jaishankar said.

The residents said that they heard an explosion at around 11.30 am. Annapoorani (50), from the neighbourhood also fainted as she was at the spot during the blast. Recent country bomb incidents have created panic among the residents.