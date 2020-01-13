Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman, paramour held for killing 5-year-old boy

Published: 13th January 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Investigation into the 'unnatural death' of a five-year-old boy shed light on the alleged involvement of his mother and her paramour. The duo reportedly strangulated the boy to death. Police on Saturday arrested R Anandha Jothi (25), the mother, and her paramour P Maruthupandi (20).

The police said that Jothi on Friday called up her husband S Ramkumar (28), a farmhand in V Kuchampatti in Peraiyur, and informed that their son R Jeeva (5) had fallen unconscious due to insect bite. He rushed the unconscious Jeeva to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. However, Ramkumar became suspicious after noticing scratches and strangulation marks around his son's neck and alerted the police.

During the investigation, the police reportedly found out about Jothi's extramarital affair. Police said, on the day of the incident, the boy came to know about his mother's affair, and fearing that her child would inform her husband, Jothi, along with her paramour, allegedly strangulated the boy to death.

The V Chatrapatti police altered the initially registered case under Section 174 of the CrPC to Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paramour murder
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp