Woman, paramour held for killing 5-year-old boy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Investigation into the 'unnatural death' of a five-year-old boy shed light on the alleged involvement of his mother and her paramour. The duo reportedly strangulated the boy to death. Police on Saturday arrested R Anandha Jothi (25), the mother, and her paramour P Maruthupandi (20).

The police said that Jothi on Friday called up her husband S Ramkumar (28), a farmhand in V Kuchampatti in Peraiyur, and informed that their son R Jeeva (5) had fallen unconscious due to insect bite. He rushed the unconscious Jeeva to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. However, Ramkumar became suspicious after noticing scratches and strangulation marks around his son's neck and alerted the police.

During the investigation, the police reportedly found out about Jothi's extramarital affair. Police said, on the day of the incident, the boy came to know about his mother's affair, and fearing that her child would inform her husband, Jothi, along with her paramour, allegedly strangulated the boy to death.

The V Chatrapatti police altered the initially registered case under Section 174 of the CrPC to Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.