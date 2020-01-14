Home States Tamil Nadu

1.28 kg of stolen valuables in PNB heist recovered

Police have now recovered jewellery weighing 1.28 kg, Rs 1.10 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler from Murugan, the mastermind behind the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB heists.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Valuables continue to be recovered from Murugan, the mastermind behind the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB heists. Police have now recovered jewellery weighing 1.28 kg, Rs 1.10 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler related to the PNB case from his possession.

Following Samayapuram police's request to interrogate Murugan in relation to the PNB case, a Srirangam court ordered custody from January 8 to January 13 to the police. With his custody coming to an end on Monday, he was produced in court.  During the submission to the magistrate prior to the handover, Samayapuram Police Inspector Madan revealed several valuables had been seized based on information sought from the accused during the custody.

"Based on the information received, we recovered the valuables from a house in Thiruverambur in which he was staying. The accused had reportedly kept all the valuables safely in a spot behind his house," said police sources.

Police have recovered 2.6 kg out of the total 3.3 kg of jewellery stolen during the heist, leaving 700 gm of gold yet to be found. Police sources said no additional custody of Murugan in relation to the PNB case woyld be sought by Samayapuram police.

Comments

