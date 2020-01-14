Home States Tamil Nadu

CBE: Govt college postpones Pongal event over possible unrest

The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has postponed Pongal celebrations after the management was informed by reliable sources about "possible unrest among students".

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has postponed Pongal celebrations after the management was informed by reliable sources about "possible unrest among students" if the event was conducted as per plans.

The Pongal celebrations was supposed to be conducted on January 11, but has been postponed to January 24. The decision was taken during the recent council meeting headed by college Principal K Chitra.

According to sources, students affiliated to several organisations including SFI, ABVP, among others had reportedly planned to celebrate Pongal in different ways at the campus.

While one group had planned to host jamap (music) event, another party had allegedly decided to bring a cow to perform 'Go' pooja. Sources stated that another group of students had planned for goat sacrifice (keda vettu) as part of the event.

Professors of the college said that allowing the celebrations to take place would have could have ended up in an unrest. They added that an untoward incident might have occurred as students are separated based on their religious stand.

Students of various organisations were asked to accept conditions that were put forward to celebrate the event in a peaceful manner. They were also asked to obtain the consent of the department heads before submitting a letter to the principal seeking permission for Pongal celebrations, sources claimed.

The administration has stated that the decision is necessary to keep things tranquil in the college.

