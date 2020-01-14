Delimitation process gains momentum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The delimitation process in the nine districts - Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Thirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi gained momentum on Monday with State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy holding discussions with the Collectors of these districts and senior officials, through the video conferencing facility.

The nine districts include the five newly created districts and the four districts from which the new districts were carved out.

As per the directive of the Supreme Court given on December 11 last, the delimitation exercise has to be completed within three months - i.e., by February 11. The SEC held preliminary discussions with the State government officials on the delimitation exercise on January 10.

As per the directive of the SC, elections to the Rural Local Bodies in 27 districts have already been completed and the elections to the RLBs in the rest of the nine districts and the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are to be over in due course so that the entire exercise of conducting elections to all local bodies will be completed.