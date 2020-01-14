Five-day joint exercise of Indo-Japan coast guards from January 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japan Coast Guard’s ship ‘Echigo’ arrived in Chennai on Monday as part of the annual joint exercises with the Indian Coast Guard. The five-day event ‘Sahyog Kaijin’ will begin on January 16. Apart from Echigo, four ICG ships, a JCG aircraft and a vessel from the National Institute of Ocean Technology participate in the exercise.

Captain Kiyoshi Harada of the JCG said that around 60 crew members have arrived in the city to be a part of the training. “There will be anti-piracy exercises among others which will provide a learning opportunity to both sides,” he added. He said the event aims to exchange information between the coast guards and build a constructive and friendly relationship between the two countries.

A release said that ever since the Memorandum of Cooperation, signed in 2006 between the coast guards, regular interactions including training and workshops have been conducted aiming at strengthening ties and mutual understanding, and to enhance interoperability in communication as well as search and rescue procedures. The Indo-Japan joint exercise will be witnessed by Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan and Admiral Takahiro Okushima, commandant of the JCG.