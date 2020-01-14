Home States Tamil Nadu

Top sporting events on DD: Centre directed to respond

The petition questioned the legality of certain provisions of the Sports Broadcasting Act that restricts Prasar Bharati from airing certain events

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the law does not change as fast as technology, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Union government to take appropriate decision within three months on the PIL seeking to amend the sports broadcasting law.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Aditya Modi, seeking to enable Doordarshan to stream top sporting events on its Over The Top platforms in addition to its DTH networks and channels on a free-to-air basis. 
“We leave this request moved by the petitioner open to be assessed by the government itself as to whether an unrestricted open accessibility to the viewing of sports and entertainment channels through Prasar Bharati would be feasible, upon a consideration of the nature of the infringement as claimed by the petitioner,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and justice Subramoniya Prasad.

The petition questioned the legality of certain provisions of the Sports Broadcasting Act that restricts Prasar Bharati from airing certain events of national importance through its own terrestrial and DTH networks but not through other mediums of broadcast available on free to air basis.

