Athikadavu-Avinashi Project gets environment clearance

TIRUPUR: The State government has finally offered environmental clearance for Athikadavu-Avinashi Project – spread over Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore of around 25,000 acres – after a huge delay of several months.

Confirming the development PWD - Athikadavu Avinashi Water Project Superindent Engineer S Sivalingam said that the foundation stone for the project was laid by TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 28, 2019.

However, due to several issues, the development works of the project got delayed. Realising the importance of the project, the Ministry had approved the project on December 19, 2019, and the PWD began the works on December 25, 2019, he added.

Elaborating further he said, “This project mainly aims at providing irrigation facilities to the 24,468 acres of drought-prone areas and groundwater depleted areas of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.”