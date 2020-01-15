Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami releases agricultural statistics

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released a publication ‘Salient Statistics on Agriculture’ for 2019 on Monday  at the Secretariat.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released a publication ‘Salient Statistics on Agriculture’ for 2019 on Monday at the Secretariat.

The first edition released in 2018 was for use of department officials. The second edition has updated information, which included status of state in horticultural crops at national level, district-wise rainfall details, cultivation area, production, land utilisation data, days when Mettur dam was opened, canals in delta districts, MSP for crops, new varieties of paddy, supply of urea and crop insurance scheme.

The CM also inaugurated new offices of Namakkal Collectorate and taluk offices at Avadi in Tiruvallur district, Srimushnam in Cuddalore district, Kumbakonam and Papanasam in Thanjavur district and Manur in Tirunelveli district through video-conferencing. An official release said he also inaugurated new classrooms for government Industrial Training Institutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp