CM Palaniswami releases agricultural statistics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released a publication ‘Salient Statistics on Agriculture’ for 2019 on Monday at the Secretariat.

The first edition released in 2018 was for use of department officials. The second edition has updated information, which included status of state in horticultural crops at national level, district-wise rainfall details, cultivation area, production, land utilisation data, days when Mettur dam was opened, canals in delta districts, MSP for crops, new varieties of paddy, supply of urea and crop insurance scheme.

The CM also inaugurated new offices of Namakkal Collectorate and taluk offices at Avadi in Tiruvallur district, Srimushnam in Cuddalore district, Kumbakonam and Papanasam in Thanjavur district and Manur in Tirunelveli district through video-conferencing. An official release said he also inaugurated new classrooms for government Industrial Training Institutes.