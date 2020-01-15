Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Municipal Corporation seeks divine intervention for cleaner city

Workers have started placing images of deities alongside kolam to instruct residents that it is not a place for them to dump waste.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Images of deities placed to prevent residents from littering along roadsides, in Coimbatore on Tuesday

Images of deities placed to prevent residents from littering along roadsides, in Coimbatore on Tuesday| Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As their efforts to dissuade residents from littering at public places were unsuccessful, officials from the City Corporation are now seeking divine intervention to keep the city clean. Sanitary workers have started placing images of deities at locations that earlier accommodated garbage bins.

With the city corporation doing away with bins as part of the beautification project, the workers are assigned to draw kolam to instruct residents that it is not a place for them to dump waste. Now, they have started placing images of deities at such places.

The idea is that residents might refrain from dumping waste at such spots and the same initiative is being tried at several wards. "The city is moving towards bin-free streets and residents are supposed to hand over the segregated waste only to sanitary workers. In order to encourage residents move on from the practice of dumping waste, we have found a novel idea of placing photos of gods. The initiative is gaining pace," said corporation officials.

On the other hand, there are several places where waste is not properly cleared from garbage bins, leading them to overflow. Similarly, many bins are placed on the carriageway, obstructing free flow of traffic.
It was told that the city is trying to achieve a good rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Therefore, the officials have commenced several works on these lines including door-to-door waste collection, open-defecation free wards, tagging public toilets on Google Maps, among others. The public could also download the Swachhata mobile application to vote for the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan 2020 Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Coimbatore cleanliness drive Coimbatore waste management
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp