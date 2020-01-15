Coimbatore Municipal Corporation seeks divine intervention for cleaner city

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As their efforts to dissuade residents from littering at public places were unsuccessful, officials from the City Corporation are now seeking divine intervention to keep the city clean. Sanitary workers have started placing images of deities at locations that earlier accommodated garbage bins.

With the city corporation doing away with bins as part of the beautification project, the workers are assigned to draw kolam to instruct residents that it is not a place for them to dump waste. Now, they have started placing images of deities at such places.

The idea is that residents might refrain from dumping waste at such spots and the same initiative is being tried at several wards. "The city is moving towards bin-free streets and residents are supposed to hand over the segregated waste only to sanitary workers. In order to encourage residents move on from the practice of dumping waste, we have found a novel idea of placing photos of gods. The initiative is gaining pace," said corporation officials.

On the other hand, there are several places where waste is not properly cleared from garbage bins, leading them to overflow. Similarly, many bins are placed on the carriageway, obstructing free flow of traffic.

It was told that the city is trying to achieve a good rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Therefore, the officials have commenced several works on these lines including door-to-door waste collection, open-defecation free wards, tagging public toilets on Google Maps, among others. The public could also download the Swachhata mobile application to vote for the city.