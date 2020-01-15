Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest officials in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor tranquilise wild gaur to treat leg injury

Sources from the forest department said that the animal was under immense pain for the leg that was stuck in the pipe was swelled and it was struggling to move and eat.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:00 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coonoor forest department successfully treated a 10-year-old male gaur for leg injury at Edappalli near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district, on Tuesday.

According to sources, the animal's right hind leg was unfortunately stuck in a PVC pipe. It is suspected that the animal might have got its leg stuck recently while looking for fodder. Sources from the forest department said that the animal was under immense pain for the leg that was stuck in the pipe was swelled and it was struggling to move and eat.

Forest Range Officer of Kundha and additional in charge to Coonoor Forest Range S Saravanan said that the animal stuck its leg into the PVC pipe a few days ago. He added that it was moving slowly due to the swelling. "We suspect that the animal could have got its leg stuck while it came towards human habitat near the Black Bridge reserve forest," he said.

Animal Husbandry Department veterinarian Kochalan tranquillised the animal at 11.30 am on Tuesday near the Saibaba temple in Edapalli before carrying out treatment to the animal. "The treatment lasted for three hours, up to 2.30 pm. The animal went inside the forest after the veterinarian administrated an injection to bring it to a semi-conscious state. Though the male gaur entered the residential area briefly, there were no conflict with humans," he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the forest department in Coimbatore district continue to monitor a calf and mother elephant to prevent damages to the property and injury to the public in the surroundings of Chinnthadagam.

The jumbos entered residential areas near Kalaiyanur, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Somaiayanur and damaged few banana plantations on Monday night. They had earlier damaged a few properties in the region.

Upon receiving information, a team of forest staff rushed to the spot and drove the animals back into Ponnuthu Amman Temple reserve forest. In the early hours on Monday, the calf damaged utensils after entering the house of 59-year-old Savithri at Papanaickenpalayam near Chinnathadagam. The mother, on the other hand, damaged two-wheelers that were parked outside the house.

