Governor, CM, others extend Pongal greetings

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin and others greeted people on the occasion of Pongal.

“On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Sankaranthi, my best wishes and greetings to people of Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a celebration of harvest and thanksgiving to Sun God for providing energy, vitality and life and sacrifice of farmers. On this day, we offer our prayers and thanksgiving for the blessings of nature and bounteous harvest that the beginning of the month of ‘Thai’ provides us with,” the Governor said.



In his message, the Chief Minister recalled the welfare schemes being implemented for farmers which included 100 per cent subsidy for micro-irrigation system for small and marginal farmers, collective farming scheme for them, successful functioning of ‘Uzhavan’ mobile app, provision of certified seeds for farmers and several initiatives for increasing agricultural productivity.

The CM greeted sent a bouquet to the Governor. “On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Sankranthi, I convey my best wishes to you, the first Lady and your family,” he said. The Governor also sent a bouquet to the CM. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted the Governor.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK chief Vaiko, TNCC president KS Alagiri, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMDK founder Vijaykanth have extended their Pongal greetings to people.

Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali wished that this auspicious occasion bring happiness and prosperity. “The common message of all faiths is to promote respect for other religions, tolerance and fraternal solidarity among people belonging to all communities. Let us remember that the world is better if we are united,” he said.

CM award FOR 3K COPS

Chennai: Around 3,000 police personnel will be awarded TN Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals on the occasion of Pongal in recognition of their outstanding devotion to duty. Personnel in the rank of grade-I constable, head constable, havildar and SSI will be awarded. Also, 120 fire and rescue services personnel, and 60 prison service staff in the rank of grade-I warder and grade-II warder will be honoured.

The monthly allowance of `400 to medal recipients will be sanctioned from February 1, irrespective of their ranks. “Six personnel, two each from police radio branch, dog squad and photographers, will get the award for excellence in technical and specialised services along with grants,” a release said. ENS