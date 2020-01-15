Home States Tamil Nadu

HC orders ban on Rekla Race in Thirukadaiyur

Bar on sport over safety concerns disappoints event enthusiasts

Published: 15th January 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Rekla race

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Organisers and participants of the 43-year-old Rekla Race which is held in Thirukadaiyur are a disappointed lot after Madras High Court banned the event this year.

The annual event is held on Kaanum Pongal. The court responded to a public interest litigation (PIL) writ petition filed by Mayiladuthurai-based lawyer A Sangamitharan last week and passed the order to ban the race on Monday. 

“My father, Narayanasamy, first organised the race 43 years ago. He used to compete in the race and won a few times. It (the court order) is a disappointment as we have invited cart owners and jockeys the race which is so dear to us,” said N Balu, an event organiser.

The race is organised on the National Highway between Thirukadaiyur and Tharangambadi over a distance of 8 km. The festival has taken place without police permission many times. Police used to book the organisers under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act but this never stopped the organisers from conducting the festival. 

In 2019, 64 horse carts and 57 bullock carts participated. Last year, a spectator was gored by rampaging bullock pulling a cart during the race. Ramachandran (50) of Kaliyappananallur succumbed to his injuries. The event organisers said processes are underway to provide compensation to the family of the deceased.
The case came for hearing on Monday. The judges banned the sport after going through the arguments and evidence, which proved unfavourable to the event. Speaking to TNIE, Sangamitharan said, “We are not against the sport or the race. The problem is with the venue as it is unsafe for people on the roads. The race can take place but on a circuit or road with less traffic with permission as is the case with jallikattu.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rekla Race
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp