Labour Welfare Fund to be sent by Jan 31

CHENNAI: The State Labour Welfare Board, in a notice on Monday said, employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations and five or more employees working in catering, shops or establishments should contribute `10 of employee share and `20 of employer share, along with Form A for 2019 on or before Jan 31. It said payment to Labour Welfare Fund is mandated under Sec 15 of the Labour Welfare Fund Act 1972. It added that the fund can be remitted by means of a DD drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai-6” and sent to Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet, Chennai 600006.
