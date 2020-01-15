Ranipet: Fog masks vision, 7 injured in vehicle pile-up

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Seven persons, including a DMK party member, were injured in a road accident involving nine vehicles at Ammananthangal flyover near Walajahpet in Ranipet district on Tuesday morning. The accidents happened because of low visibility due to thick fog that engulfed the district early morning on Tuesday, police sources said.

It began when the driver of a mini truck hit the brakes suddenly to avoid colliding against a container lorry that ‘emerged out’ of thick fog on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. The sudden pull of brakes triggered a chain-reaction, resulting in seven other vehicles crashing one behind the other, sources added.

Police sources said, “Two persons, M Mahalingam (42) of Thimiri and V Yuvraj (32) sustained severe leg injuries. M Sathish (30) sustained injuries on his head and hands and K Balu (63) of Vettuvaanam was injured too.” They said that Kumarapandian (45), Secretary of East Anaicut Union of DMK, sustained injuries to his face. He was rescued and admitted to the Christian Medical College in Vellore. The other injured were taken to Walajahpet Government Headquarters Hospital for first-aid and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Police have registered a case. Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, who was passing by the accident zone, stopped and helped rescuing the injured. He called ambulance service and helped admit the injured to the hospital, sources said.