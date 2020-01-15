Home States Tamil Nadu

Round 1: Get ready, Avaniapuram

Unhappy with the collector’s directions, the rival factions approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Pongal season’s first Jallikattu event is set to be flagged off at Avaniyapuram on Wednesday with 1,500 police personnel providing the security blanket. Over 50,000 spectators are expected to gather in Madurai district to witness the annual sport.

Around 700 bulls and 730 bull-tamers are expected to participate in the back-to-back events, which will also be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur, on January 16 and 17 respectively.

The run-up to this season’s Jallikattu event has hit several roadblocks beginning with the tussle between two groups of organising committees on who would conduct the events. In Avaniapuram, the Village Committee had locked horns with Thenkal Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, following which the district collector TG Vinay ordered that the event be jointly organized.

Unhappy with the collector’s directions, the rival factions approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The court then ordered that a separate joint committee comprising members of both the groups, presided by retired Principal District judge C Manickam, will monitor all the three Jallikattu events.

But the impasse continued as a group has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, to against the HC order. The SC would hear the matter on Wednesday.  The civic body along with district administration, Animal Husbandry, Health, Revenue and Police Departments have ensured that basic amenities are available at all the venues.

No Rekla race

Organisers and participants of the Rekla Race which is held in Thirukadaiyur are a disappointed lot after Madras High Court banned the event this year

Medical teams, formed to screen bulls as well as bull-tamers, have distributed tokens to the owners and participants. As bulls from various districts started arriving at the venue from Tuesday, arrangements have been made to station them as per the token order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp