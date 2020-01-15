Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Puligal Katchi's conversion threat to Islam likely for publicity

Though they said that the conversion would be on January 5, they have been alleged that they made the announcement for seeking mere publicity.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Puligal Katchi leader Nagai Thiruvalluvan

Tamil Puligal Katchi lear Nagai Thiruvalluvande (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi who had announced the conversion of religion to Islam from Hindu have no clarity on processing the conversion.

Earlier they said that the conversion would take place on January 5. However, they did not happen as they said. They have been alleged that they made the announcement for seeking mere publicity. However, general secretary of the Katchi Ilavenil refuted and said that the conversion would be talking place within a couple of weeks.

Citing the incident at Mettupalayam, which claimed lives of 17 Dalits at Nadur due to collapse of a portion of resident wall on their houses, the katchi announced that they would be embracing to Islam from Hindu as they felt that Dalits were being ill-treated in the Hindu religion.

They pointed that despite a provision for taking action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on the owner of the house Sivasubramanian, he was not booked under the act for allegedly erecting the wall with a discriminatory motive.

Pointing the reasons, the Katchi announced that a mass of 3,000 persons from Dalits across the state had a plan to embrace the Islam where in the first phase on January 5, around 400 persons were set for the conversion.

After their announcement, it created an attention. However, it was not taken place as announced by them and there was no further statement from the party. Meanwhile, the people of Nadur said that the party had made the announcement for mere publicity.

"No one of us in Nadur is known about their announcement. However, they spread the false information. Now, they have been established. They did for a mere publicity," said S Arumugam, a resident of Nadur.

Commenting on it, M Ilaveni, general secretary of the party said, "There is a little delay in preparing of affidavit on behalf of persons who are going to conversion of religion. It would be readied soon. A date would be announced by a couple of week."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Puligal Katchi Islam conversion Nadur Dalit incident Islam mass conversion
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp