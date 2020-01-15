Tamil Puligal Katchi's conversion threat to Islam likely for publicity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi who had announced the conversion of religion to Islam from Hindu have no clarity on processing the conversion.

Earlier they said that the conversion would take place on January 5. However, they did not happen as they said. They have been alleged that they made the announcement for seeking mere publicity. However, general secretary of the Katchi Ilavenil refuted and said that the conversion would be talking place within a couple of weeks.

Citing the incident at Mettupalayam, which claimed lives of 17 Dalits at Nadur due to collapse of a portion of resident wall on their houses, the katchi announced that they would be embracing to Islam from Hindu as they felt that Dalits were being ill-treated in the Hindu religion.

They pointed that despite a provision for taking action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on the owner of the house Sivasubramanian, he was not booked under the act for allegedly erecting the wall with a discriminatory motive.

Pointing the reasons, the Katchi announced that a mass of 3,000 persons from Dalits across the state had a plan to embrace the Islam where in the first phase on January 5, around 400 persons were set for the conversion.

After their announcement, it created an attention. However, it was not taken place as announced by them and there was no further statement from the party. Meanwhile, the people of Nadur said that the party had made the announcement for mere publicity.

"No one of us in Nadur is known about their announcement. However, they spread the false information. Now, they have been established. They did for a mere publicity," said S Arumugam, a resident of Nadur.

Commenting on it, M Ilaveni, general secretary of the party said, "There is a little delay in preparing of affidavit on behalf of persons who are going to conversion of religion. It would be readied soon. A date would be announced by a couple of week."