CM Palaniswamy echoes minister, says Tami Nadu a peaceful state

By Express News Service

SALEM: On Day-1 of his visit to Salem, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday reached the AIADMK office at Omalur and met the district panchayat chairman, vice chairman, councillors, union panchayat chairman, vice-chairman, councillors, village panchayat president and members, who won in the recent local body elections. He also welcomed functionaries of various parties, including DMK, who joined AIADMK.



Later, speaking to media persons, he said that the awards received from the Union government were a testimony to the good governance of the AIADMK.



When asked about former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s comment that Tamil Nadu has become a training centre for extremists, he referred to the reply given by Fisheries Department Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday morning.

“Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state and we have strengthened security at our borders,” he said and warned those trying to disturb the law and order situation in the State. The government would take action against them, he added.

No irregularities in recent local body elections

The chief minister refuted DMK’s allegations on irregularities in the local body elections and said that the State Election Commission conducted the election in a free and fair manner. “The announcement of results got delayed as the government staff re-counted the votes when agents of political parties raised doubts,” he added.

Inquiry into death of Health Minister’s Personal Assistant

About CBI seeking report from Tamil Nadu police about the death of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s PA, the Chief Minister said the inquiry is on and he would reply after receiving the report.

NPR and NRC: Minorities need not live in fear in State

“NPR and NRC are totally different. In Tamil Nadu, minorities would not get affected. The Prime Minister has already clarified the matter. Also, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, we gave a detailed clarification about both, NPR and NRC. So, minority people need not have to live in fear. A few opposition party leaders are spreading wrong information for their own political gains,” he added.