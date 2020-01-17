Home States Tamil Nadu

Mentally-ill woman raped, killed in Villupuram

Sources said the woman had come to the area a few months ago and been roaming around the locality.

Published: 17th January 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Even as the delay in hanging the convicts in the Nirbhaya case of December 2012 is creating uproar all over the country, reports of crime against women continue to send shock waves among people. On Wednesday, the naked body of a mentally ill woman was found outside an abandoned quarters at Railway Colony in Villupuram.

Passers-by noticed the body and informed the police. The cops suspect that she could have been raped before being killed. A brick with bloods stains was found near her body, suggesting it could have been used as the murder weapon. A case has been registered and the police have sent the body to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam. They are also perusing CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Sources said the woman had come to the area a few months ago and been roaming around the locality. Police have sent her photograph to stations in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry to get more details about her. According to sources, most of the quarters have been abandoned and are being used by miscreants to booze at nights.

Found outside railway quarters
The cops suspect that she could have been raped before being killed. A brick with bloods stains was found near her body, suggesting it could have been used as the murder weapon

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mentally-ill woman rape Villupuram
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp