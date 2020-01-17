Mentally-ill woman raped, killed in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Even as the delay in hanging the convicts in the Nirbhaya case of December 2012 is creating uproar all over the country, reports of crime against women continue to send shock waves among people. On Wednesday, the naked body of a mentally ill woman was found outside an abandoned quarters at Railway Colony in Villupuram.



Passers-by noticed the body and informed the police. The cops suspect that she could have been raped before being killed. A brick with bloods stains was found near her body, suggesting it could have been used as the murder weapon. A case has been registered and the police have sent the body to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam. They are also perusing CCTV footage to identify the accused.



Sources said the woman had come to the area a few months ago and been roaming around the locality. Police have sent her photograph to stations in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry to get more details about her. According to sources, most of the quarters have been abandoned and are being used by miscreants to booze at nights.

