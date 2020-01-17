Taking the bull by its horns: Despite injuries, Jallikattu goes on in Tamil Nadu

Express News Service

MADURAI: Excitement was palpable, the atmosphere electric. When the seven temple bulls were unleashed into the arena, the much-anticipated Palamedu Jallikattu started off to a rousing reception.



The fears of a delay – owing to some 150 people with unregistered bulls breaking the barricade between holding yard and the checkpoints – were dispelled when officials evacuated the trespassers; the screening began at 7:30 am after a 30-minute delay, but the event started at the slotted 8 am, with Collector TG Vinay flagging off the proceedings.

A serpentine queue of bulls and owners made a beeline for the venue starting Wednesday night for verification. After the screening, of the 700 registered bulls, 659 entered the arena. One bull was reported injured in the proceedings.

In the rush of things, a bull entered the arena unauthorized.

Spectators were all praise for the government for streamlining the process.

A Subburaj (67) from Kanappadi in Dindigul was among the spectators. A veteran, he proudly displayed the numerous scars he had sustained over the course 30-year association with the sport – both as a participant and a spectator.

“My tryst with Jallikattu began when I was a seven-year old. I have been coming to Palamedu for over a decade. Jallikattu’s management has improved over the years after the government took over. Now, more people visit the event,” he said.

The halcyon days are remembered by the old-timer: “There was no age restriction during our times. However, the government directed age limit is appreciable. So are the rules protecting bulls from any harm.”

Medical arrangements for injuries

The District Health Department deployed 14 ambulances, along with two bike ambulances, to tackle any exigency. Of the 14, five were deployed to the venue, five to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) to handle referral cases and two mobile medical units -- one at the entrance and the other at the exit.

Besides, the Government Rajaji Hospital deployed three 12-member medical teams with specialists and two ambulances. A 10-member emergency rescue team led by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) too was at the ready.

Medical arrangement for bulls

Starting from the collection yard, eight major teams — comprising veterinarians, para-veterinarians and other specialists -- were deployed till the treatment yard.

As many as 60 — 25 veterinarians and 35 para-veterinarians — were deployed to the spot. In addition, five officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry were also present.

Security Arrangements

More than 1,500 police personnel were deployed to the venue and its vicinity. The security arrangements were monitored by South Zone Inspector General KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran, DIG Z Annie Vijaya and Superintendent of Police N Manivannan.

Arena in ages past

