EPS, OPS pay tribute to MGR on 103rd birth anniversary

Published: 18th January 2020 05:29 AM

Late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran or MGR.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and senior functionaries of AIADMK paid floral tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on his 103rd birth anniversary on Friday. At the AIADMK headquarters, CM Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and others garlanded the statues of MGR and J Jayalalithaa. The leaders also distributed sweets to cadre. Functionaries of AMMK and Tirupur unit of the DMK also joined AIADMK the CM, Panneerselvam and party presidium chairman E Madhusudanan.

Later, both leaders paid floral tributes to MGR portrait beneath his statue at MGR Medical University in Guindy.  Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present. In many places, public decorated portraits of MGR with flowers and kolams. Songs from films starring MGR were also played.

Both leaders paid floral tributes to MGR portrait beneath his statue at MGR Medical University in Guindy. Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present. In many places, public decorated portraits of MGR with flowers and kolams. Songs from films starring MGR were played.

