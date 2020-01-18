FASTag cards fail to speed up transactions at toll plazas

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The introduction of FASTag cards has failed to speed up transactions at toll plazas across Tiruchy district, as several vehicles without these RFID tags enter FASTag lanes by mistake.

With the rules stating vehicles could be charged double the toll fare for entering FASTag lanes without the RFID tags, several vehicles have been found exiting the toll lanes at the very last moment once informed of the additional charges.

“Vehicular movement comes to a standstill several times a day. This is because a few vehicles enter the FASTag lanes and exit after the driver is told of the toll being double. With huge cars making U-turns in the narrow toll lanes, there have been frequent delays,” said an employee at Samayapuram toll plaza.

With the possibility of tempers flaring when double the toll is charged, employees said they have been advised to remain calm and to educate vehicle owners.

“The situation has turned tricky as several vehicle owners start arguing and fighting if we bill double the charges for entering the FASTag lane without informing them about the rules, With toll plazas prone to frequent brawls, we are trying to find them alternative ways of entering cash lanes, despite it delaying the movement of vehicles,” the employee said.

Reportedly, over 50 per cent of vehicles passing through toll plazas in Tiruchy continue to travel without FASTag cards, according to NHAI officials.

A senior official said, “We keep advising motorists to buy the FASTag cards but many of them argue the drawbacks are more with the system. With many rarely travelling through toll roads, they insist that waiting in the cash lanes is easier than getting into the hassle of buying FASTag cards, recharging them and making sure they are not blacklisted.”