Jallikattu memories: Tales time found untameable

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

He no longer dreamed of storms, nor of women, nor of great occurrences, nor of great fish, nor fights, nor contests of strength, nor of his wife. He only dreamed of places now and the lions on the beach...

Ernest Hemingway

The Old Man and the Sea

In his eighties, V Radhakrishnan is a veritable treasure trove of stories. The wrinkles on his face are the tell-tale signs of a life spent gleaning experiences, which he dishes out with the snacks he serves the spectators to the Alanganallur jallikattu. Little nuggets of wisdom to go along with delicacies.

Assisting his son run a temporary eatery, Radhakrishnan cannot help but reminisce about what the spirit was around half-a-century ago. “Those were different times. There were not so many bulls in the arena. The event took place on the streets and in nearby areas, with people watching it from their homes.” Not many emerged as winners, and only a few were branded Veeran (champion), he recalls.

A talk on jallikattu awakens the raconteur in Solai Thevar. The nonagenarian recalls a generation of youth that was brought up on liberal helpings of the great tales of yore; tales of great bulls and determined champions. “Madurai is the land where a temple was built for a tamer, Azhagathevar, who is considered a jallikattu hero. The temple was built in Sorikkampatti. Have you ever heard of a temple being built for a sportsman anywhere else?” he asks.

“I have seen the evolution of jallikattu. In old days, jallikattu was a sunrise to sunset affair. Each bull would play for at least five-ten minutes with the tamers; I have seen many shed blood and still carry on... The British too thronged our village to witness jallikattu. They would handsomely award the winners. Some Englishmen also raised bulls,” the old-timer tells an eager audience.

Veeran (50) of Melur falls into the transitionary generation. One that remembers what it was like in the ‘good old days’, and talks about how things are shaping up now with some derision. Seated in front of a huge LED screen, he is watching the live telecast of the event. He pauses before claiming that taming a bull now is quite easy. “These boys stand outside the vadivasal and jump on the bull as soon as it exits. When we were young, the bull would completely exit the vadivasal and play with us, before one catch it. It was a slow-churning process and bloodshed and injuries were the norm,” says Veerran, recalling the halcyon days.

TNIE takes a walk down memory lane to relive what jallikattu meant then and what it conveys now. Caught in the frames are only a fraction of the real action

Probably a whole catena of images of high action drama rush through Ayyakannu’s (67) mind before he says: “Incidence of injuries has come down ever since the government took over the conduct of the event. Now, the rules ensure the safety of both the bull and the tamers.”While talks meander to the territory of culture and tradition, Balakrishnan (55) of Madurai remains a steadfast advocate of economy developing with increased footfalls to the venue.

“Alanganallur was a small town with few houses, and those too were small. Now, look at the number of houses and their stature. With jallikattu, people too have developed. When an event becomes famous, more people throng the venue. This increases the stature of the event and also uplifts the lot of people. Now, we can build lodges for the visitors and make the vadivasal a tourist spot. When more foreigners visit the place, it would also pave the path for developing handicraft industries,” Balakrishnan spells out his vision, an economic one at that, for Alanganallur.

Stories from the arena

Slowly Balakrishnan too is caught in the whirlpool of memories as he talks about Valayangulam Kaalai, a bull that was deemed untamable around 12 years ago. Then there was one tamer, Mandhi of Vavidaimarudhur. “He was the best. At the Achampatti jallikattu, when a bull was unleashed, all but Mandhi ran for their dear lives. Mandhi stood at the ‘anaikambu’ (fence) of the vadivasal. The bull saw him, and jumped out of the vadivasal, tossing Mandhi away. But our Mandhi just grabbed its hump. For 12 times the bull jumped; for 12 times Mandhi held on. He emerged the winner,” says Balakrishnan, as the economist in him gives way to the raconteur.

The talks drag on from some forgotten hero to other untameable bulls. Some ferocious and some just fantastic, embellished, no doubt, over the years by fertile minds. There was a tale of a bull-jumping from bank of the river to another...Such tales, such stories and many such reminiscences of the bygone era from old-timers, who have seen the shifting sands of time leave no trace of great deeds. Only oral accounts remain, of course embellished by imagination, but is there an eager audience?