Resolve issues with allies internally: KMDK leader

By Express News Service

ERODE: Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi State General Secretary E R Eswaran urged Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri to resolve issues with alliance partners internally and avoid speeches that bring disrepute to the alliance. Alagiri had accused DMK of “not following alliance dharma” in civic polls.

Talking to reporters here, Eswaran said, “Congress state president on the very next day changed his tone and tenor and said the party was still in the DMK front. Congress should avoid this kind of controversies. He can speak within his party and with the DMK front to resolve the issues.”