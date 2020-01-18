Touch me if you can, Muppuli remains untamed

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Muppuli was the cynosure of all those gathered at Avarangadu, the venue for the second Jallikattu of the season in the central Tamil Nadu. As he strutted to the vaadi vasal, Muppuli’s owner dared the baiters to lay their hands on his bull with the lucrative offer of `one lakh as reward.

Muppuli did not let his owner down. As eager baiters gathered in front of the vaadi vasal, he breezed his way past them in a jiffy. For, Muppuli was no ordinary bull. A cross breed between a native cow and a Pulivalam bull, Muppuli remains unbeaten in all jallikattu events he has taken part so far. Friday’s was his seventy third win on the trot.

Alagusamy of Nagarappatti village in Pudukkottai is the proud owner of Muppuli. He told TNIE said, “I am rearing five jallikattu bulls but Muppuli is the

star kid. Starting his career in 2017 when he got his fourth tooth, he has now taken in 73 jallikattu events across the State till date and remains untamed.

Being renowned jallikattu bull trainers, we trained him to perform well. In his debut event, I announced a prize of `5,000 to the person who could tame Muppuli. In later events, I increased the prize money, but the winning streak continues unbroken.”

He added that Muppuli would be competing in more events this season and that the reward would remain the same. Baiters, get ready.