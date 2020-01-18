Home States Tamil Nadu

Victors on both sides honoured 

Bulls and tamers display their skills in front of 50,000 people gathered at Alanganallur for jallikattu 

Published: 18th January 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

PICTURES: KK SUNDAR

By Shobana Radhakrishnan/Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

MADURAI: It seems like only yesterday the State erupted in protest for jallikattu. When the Alanganallur jallikattu was flagged off by Collector TG Vinay, in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udhayakumar, Solavandhan MLA Manickam and monitoring committee head retired principal district judge C Manickam, the fervour was as undiluted as it was when the ban was lifted. Such was the carnival that even Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam could not restrain himself from announcing a car as the prize for the best tamer, and the bull owner.

As many as 700 bulls and 921 tamers congregated in the arena in the raw display of valour in front of 50,000 spectators. Mishaps were reported and two among the 30 injured tamers – Sreedhar from Sholavandhan and Chellapandi from Chekkanorani – died. The proceedings began soon after three temple bulls were unleashed into the arena. The fourth bull was unleashed as a mark of honour and respect to the jallikattu protesters, who brought back the sport to life. 

The event was organised under the watchful eyes of the organisers, who lost no time in disqualifying tamers violating rules.Ranjith Kumar of Alanganallur emerged the winner by taming 16 bulls in one round. Ranjith had entered the game in the ultimate ninth round. Karthik of Ayathampatti in Alagarkoil secured the second position by taming 14 bulls, while Ganesan of Aritapatti came third after taming 13 bulls.

The first runner-up was awarded a cash prize of `15,000 and a bike; and second runners-up received a cash prize of `10,000. All were given certificates of appreciation and shields.The majestic bulls were crowned equal winners in the sport. Maaranadu from Kulamangalam showed his valour for 53 seconds, not allowing any tamer come near him. The second position went to the Ravanan raised by Anuradha, a police official from Pudukottai. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, MP O P S Ravindranath Kumar and BJP leader Ila Ganesan were present at the event.

500 tamers lock  horns in Dindigul

Dindigul: It was a spectacle of brute force meeting unflinching bravery that the villagers Nathamavadipatti and Neikarapatti beheld on their jallikattu arenas on Friday. Over 800 heads of bulls were brought to the venues from across the district and beyond; ready to meet them were over as many as 500 tamers. What ensued entered the village annals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jallikattu
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp