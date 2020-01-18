Home States Tamil Nadu

When vadivasal was thrown open to ‘rivals’ to lock horns for a prestigious win

Health  Minister C Vijaya Baskar and AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran locked horns, kicking up the dust in the arena.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Youth taking part in the world-famous jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai district on Friday | KK Sundar

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Health  Minister C Vijaya Baskar and AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran locked horns, kicking up the dust in the arena. As Baskar was parrying the salvo from Dhinakaran, trouble arose from the Sri Lankan quarter. It was anyone’s game now. But Baskar proved that he was equal to the task, and the seasoned veteran left Dhinakaran and the Lankan challengers gasping.

No, they were not raising a pitch on the electoral turf. 
This was the denouement of the great jallikattu that played out in the Alanganallur arena on Friday. Baskar’s Chinna Komban set the arena on fire, getting the moniker of ‘suthu kaalai’ (pure breed) in the bargain. He leapt out of the vadivasal 15 minutes after the start, tossing and throwing tamers one after the other. Those unfortunate six that dared catch his hump fell like ninepins after Chinna Komban had his say. Chinna Komban was not alone in leading Baskar’s charge, he was ably assisted by Vellai Komban and Karuppu Komban.

Muppuli, who is a star kid, started his career in 2017. Now he has 73 jallikattu events across the State in the last two years | special arrangement

However, it was Ravanan of Avaniapuram jallikattu fame that ruled the roost for two minutes at Alanganallur, testing the mettle of the tamers. None dared touch Ravanan, who left the venue with the moniker Kombu Vacha Singam (lion with horns) and the second prize. Ravanan is owned by one Anuradha, a serving police personnel from Pudukottai. First prize went to the bull owned by Maaranadu of Kulamangalam.

Now to the Sri Lankan challenge: Photos of three bulls owned by former Sri Lankan minister Arumugan Thondaman had gone viral last year. However, in the arena, they only flattered to deceive the spectators. Dhinakaran’s bull too managed to enthral the crowd, but only just. 

‘In Spain, game ends with the bull dying’

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation organised a special tour to Alanganallur jallikattu on Friday, bringing 58 domestic tourists from Chennai to witness the spectacle. This was in addition to the 80 foreign tourists brought by the State Tourism Department. Among the tourists were Dani and Irene from Spain. While accustomed to the Encierro (bull catching event), the Spanish duo said, “In Spain, we only celebrate the tamer. Here both the tamer and the bull are hailed. Besides, in Spain, the game ends with the bull dying,” said Dani, who is part of a movement against the killing of bulls in Spain.

