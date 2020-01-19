A licence to breed?

B Anbuselvan By

Hai Puratchi, or the revolution in the month of Thai, of 2017 was one of the largest apolitical protests in the history of Tamil Nadu. The movement managed to keep the bull-taming sport, Jallikattu, alive despite animal rights activists approaching courts to ban the traditional game for cruelty. Three years down the line, the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act of 2019 threatens not only to endanger traditional bull varieties, but also introduce a different form of animal cruelty. According to pro-Jallikattu groups and activists, the Act reduces cattle merely to a milk-producing animal, rather than considering its role in protecting the cultural identity of the State.

What is the problem?

The government says that the Act was brought in as there is no regulation on bovine breeding. Farmers and activists point out that its consequence could be them becoming dependent on corporate companies for cattle breeding, something like what is happening with the seed industry in the agriculture sector.

The yet to be introduced Act mandates that every bull used for breeding with a cow should be registered with the government, failing to do which could attract a fine of `50,000 on farmers. Further, it allows a native bull to breed only within the indigenous breeds. Mating between a native bull and mixed or foreign breeds would become unlawful.

A section of farmers and pro-Jallikattu groups feel the provisions would discourage farmers from rearing bulls, lead to an increased dependence on artificial insemination, and thereby pose a threat to native bull breeds and Jallikattu itself. "The population of native bulls came down drastically in Kerala and Punjab after introducing bovine registration in the mid-90s," notes T Rajesh of the Tamil Nadu Veera Vilayattu Metpu Kalagam.

"We are not completely against the Act," explains T Rajesh. "We only want Section-12 of the Act, which mandates registration of bulls and imposes penalty for not doing so, to be removed. The registration of the bulls should be left to the discretion of their owners. It may reveal decline in population of native bulls, and thereby make a case for artificial insemination."

Jallikattu not a one-day event

"Jallikattu is a one-day event just for a normal spectator," says Ramu Thevar of Manamadurai, who has raised 15 bulls till date. "People who raise cows come to Jallikattu primarily to choose and select successful bulls for mating. Jallikattu gives farmers a reason to raise their bulls. It gives a platform to raise and preserve our traditional lineage."

The population of native cattle breeds in Tamil Nadu drastically fell from 37.5 lakh in 2007 to 18 lakh in 2018. As per the 20th livestock census, just about 3.5 per cent of the cattle in Tamil Nadu are indigenous bulls (3.3 lakh). The dwindling numbers have been attributed to increased adoption of artificial insemination, with the aim of boosting milk production.

"Our native breeds are domesticated draft animals, not meant for milk production alone," says Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, managing trustee of Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation. "The government's breeding policy is largely a milking policy. It's irrational to only prioritise milk production in a breeding policy."

Ethical conundrum

Activists argue that centring the breeding policy around milk production could be unethical. "Regulation of artificial insemination and sex-sorted semen are being introduced based on scientific evidences," agrees a senior professor from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS)."However, it is highly unethical to prevent bulls from mating with cows. It could gradually lead to extinction of bulls. The success of scientific inventions cannot be a reason to bypass ethics." "Too much dependence on artificial insemination can drastically change the biological makeup of cows in the State," alleges Sivakumar Venkatachalam, Owner of Kongu Goshala Trust in Kangeyam.

What government says

A Gnanasekaran, Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service says, "A breeding soundness certificate from a qualified veterinarian has been made mandatory. This is only to ensure that cows are not infected with any diseases.” “The provisions which restricts crossing between indigenous cattle breed and exotic breed are advisory in nature”, he added. “The mosaic breed offspring produced through such a crossing will have different nature and characters. No action will be taken against farmers,” Gnanasekaran clarified.

MEET THE NATIVES

umbalacheri run-of-the-mill kind

Native bovine of delta districts. They originate from Umbalacheri village in Thalaignayiru block in Nagapattinam. Their life span is about 20 years. They are largely meant for dairy and draught works. Umbalacheri bovines are identified by their average-built compared to bulls like Kangeyam and Pulikulam. These bulls and oxen weigh about 300 kilos, and the cows weigh around 250 kilos.

Kangeyam strong and sturdy ones

Considered the best indigenous breeds in the State, Kangeyam bulls are bought from Kangeyam Taluk in Tirupur by buyers from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Tiruchy and later trained for Jallikattu. Kangeyam milk farmers never breed or develop bulls for Jallikattu. Because of their strength and sturdiness, they are bred in Tirupur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Theni and Madurai districts.

Pulikulam jallikattu maadu,the draught breed

Robin (29) of Pothametupattu village near Manapparai block owns the Puliakulam variety bull. Including him all 38 families in the village rear Jallikattu bulls. Aging 10 years, the bull has successfully been through as many as 35 vaadi vasals across all the famous Jallikattu venues. On an average, he spends `250 a day on nourishing his bull. Added with Jallikattu training costs, it could spike up to `3,000 per day. He is one among the few farmers to have registered their bull under the Act. “Though most farmers opt for artificial insemination, there are still some who prefer breeding naturally. In natural breeding, they usually do not mix breeds. A single mating session can cost `800-`1,000,” says Robin.