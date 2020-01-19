Home States Tamil Nadu

Board exam for class 5, 8 kids at common centres? 

CHENNAI: Teachers and parents are not happy with the government’s idea of conducting public examination for class 5 and 8 students in common examination centres, as opposed to their own schools. The initial announcement by school education minister KA Sengottaiyan, in November 2019, said the exams would be held in the same school where the children are studying.  

However, government officials are meeting on Monday to decide where and how the exams should be conducted. This has created a flutter among students, parents and teachers. While students from these classes will sit for public exam for the first time, asking them to write it at a common centre will lead to a lot of confusion, say the opponents.

 “For starters, it is very difficult to identity common exam centres that comply with the Right To Education (RTE) Act norm. In many parts across the State, it will be difficult to find more than one school that falls within the 1-km or 3-km radius of class 5 or class 8 students’ residence,” said a headmaster of a primary government school in Tiruvannamalai, adding that many schools are in remote areas. 

‘Kids cannot quickly adapt to a new exam scenario’

Young students, who are taking the public exam for the first time will not feel comfortable writing a major exam in a new place.“They are not like adults to quickly adapt to a given scenario,” said Naarayanan, a parent of a class 5 student, adding that children understand about exams much later in life. Planning transport and logistics to common examination centres from schools will be tedious, said PK Ilamaran, leader of Tamil Nadu government teachers association.

Public exams for class 8 students will begin on March 30 and for class 5 students on April 15. Students from class 8 will write exams in five subjects: Tamil, English, mathematics, science and social science. The last exam will be conducted on April 17, according to the statement. Students from class 5 will take three exams — Tamil, English and mathematics. The exams will end on April 20.

