Uthapuram panchayat president candidate killed as poll campaign deal goes awry

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man, who was in the fray for Uthapuram panchayat president post in the recently-concluded local body elections as an independent, was beaten to death allegedly by another independent candidate and his family members over not canvassing votes properly for the latter. The deceased has been identified as N Muthaiya (52) of Vadaku Street in Uthapuram in Sedapatti Union. Police said that Muthaiya, one Paulraj and Murugesan, who belong to the same community, had filed nomination papers for the post of panchayat president of Uthapuram panchayat in Sedapatti Union.

Later, the three decided that only one among them should contest for the post and they zeroed in on Paulraj as the candidate. Though Murugesan withdrew his nomination papers, Muthaiya failed to do so. However, he canvassed vote for Paulraj in the election. In spite of all these efforts, Paulraj lost the elections to another independent candidate Murugan. This strained the relationship between the two and Paulraj demanded Rs 15,000 that he had given to Muthaiya for election expenses.

The quarrel snowballed when both their families joined the fight, and it reached a climax when Muthaiya was allegedly murdered by the family members of Paulraj. A senior police personnel said that a case would be booked under IPC 302.

He said that the police are questioning Paulraj and his family members. “The exact cause of death will be known only after postmortem examination as Muthuthaiya body has no external injury marks,” he added.